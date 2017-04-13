PRL questions field use

By MELTON PAIS

THE Port Moresby Rugby League has raised its concern on the allocation of the Murray Barracks oval to the Motu Koita league, claiming that it had an existing agreement for the use of the venue with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

In a media release, the PRL board stated that the decision to grant the field to another league was a slap in face of the city’s biggest and oldest league.

They claim a five-year usage agreement of the field had not lapsed.

With the PRL still looking for another venue to run its A grade, Under-20 and women’s divisions, the board headed by Dr James Naipao, said they still had the right to use the Murray Barracks venue as per their agreement.

The release said with the rugby league World Cup on, the women’s competition needed to start in order for the South Confederate to pick its team for the national championships in July.

The board said its women’s competition needed to start as soon as possible and having access to the Murray Barracks would alleviate the load on the NFS Oval 2.

The release said during the redevelopment phase of the Lloyd Robson Oval to the National Football stadium now, PRL entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with PNGDF on Sept 25, 2014 signing a five-year-agreement which lapses on Sept 25, 2019.

“For PRL to ensure the usage of the oval, there were several works needed to be done including erecting a perimeter fence, putting in toilet facilities and improving the oval itself,” the release said.

“More than K180, 000 was spent to upgrade the field under the courtesy of PRL and the oval was used when the Lloyd Robson was under construction.

The PRL board said last year the oval was not used because of the Fifa U20 women’s World Cup.

However earlier this year when PRL board visited the issue with the Murray Barracks heirarchy and PNG Sports Foundation no formal repsonse was made on the use of the field until last week when the Motu Koita league announced it would be using the field this year.

The board said although it did not own the venue or had a legal claim to the field, it had nevertheless had a reasonable claim to the use of the venue given that its needs (women’s comp) and claim outweighed that of the MKRL.

Like this: Like Loading...