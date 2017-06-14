PRL side named for clash against Moresby South

THE Port Moresby Rugby League announced a development squad to play Moresby South women’s side as part of the preliminary matches before Saturday’s Intrust Super Cup Round 15 match between PNG Hunters and the Tweed Heads Seagulls at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

PRL board finalised and endorsed 25-member squad yesterday.

PRL deputy chairman Manu Lofena said the 25 players are to assemble at NFS Oval 2 today.

He said the PRL had a 50-member squad with only half picked to take part in the weekend’s fixture, but the remaining players in the bigger squad would get their chance to play in a representative match when the PRL first and second XIIIs play a trial match on July 2.

The remaining 25 names will be released this week.

Lofena said the upcoming matches were an opportunity for the PRL to start the selection process for their final squads for the Southern Confederate trials in next month.

PRL: Elvina Aaron (Paga), Consie Wamura (Butterflies), Martha Molowia (Royals), Sandy Molumi (Souths), Diane Kaupa (Royals), Irene Torepa (Tarangau), Rachel Koivi (West), Maggie Wai (Hawks), Jennifer Robert (Royals), Nancy Milan (Souths), Vanessa Palme (Paga), Ray Kambi (Hawks), Regina Joe (Tigers), Duniya Yore (Souths), Esther Masingi (Paga), Iga Kere (Souths), Cathy Neap (Hawks), Henao Ovia (Hawks), Melonie Sond (Paga), Nancy Papari (Dobo Warriors), Christine Geno (Magani), Delilah Ohuse (Butterflies), Emily Sipua (Tarangau), Susan Kouoru (West), Loi Nou (Hawks); Joe Sipa (coach, Paga), Vagi Vali (trainer, Defence), Dominic Milfred (assistant trainer, Souths) and Sgt Linda Passingan (team manager).

