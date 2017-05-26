Pro boxers to clash on Sunday

PNG PROFESSIONAL Boxing will be hosting a competition at the Sports Inn in Port Moresby on Sunday.

On the cards will be 10 amateur fights, with the main event being four professional bouts.

The top-billing will be the 81kg light heavyweight match between PNG Champion John Koraker and Mon Andariba.

PNGPB president Elvin Wafewa told The National that the association hoped to raise the profile of boxing in the country by hosting professional fights every month.

The next event is scheduled for June 25.

The other three professional bouts will feature Junior Karana Rarka and John Oscar in the 60kg division and Bos Tony Elo versus Simon Solo in the 69kg division.

“We need to hold professional title fights at the end of each month to raise the standard of professional boxing,” Wafewa stressed.

“This is to help our talented fighters who are moving from amateur to professional boxing.”

Wafewa said that it was important for professional PNG boxers to have regular bouts so they could be assessed and ranked properly by international boxing bodies.

“We also appeal for help from business houses or any interested individuals who can assist our fighters and this programme,” Wafewa said.

