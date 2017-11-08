Pro-boxing gears up for final bout

PAPUA New Guinea professional boxing is gearing up for its final show of the year which will coincide with a two-day referees and judges seminar.

Australian international referee and judge Brad Vocale is scheduled to train local referees, judges and corner men who are needed in the growing sport of professional boxing.

The seminar will be held at the PNG Pro Boxing gym at the Sports Inn in Port Moresby where the fourth and final pro boxing fights will be hosted.

President of PNG Pro Boxing Elvin Wafewa confirmed that their major event for next year, the Prime Minister’s Belt would also be launched.

John Kalau, PNG Pro Boxing’s coordinator of referees and judges told The National that there was a critical need for properly licensed referees and judges in the country and the two-day seminar on Nov 18 and 19 would be an opportunity to gain from Vocale’s experience.

“Referees, judges and corner men are the most important in a profession boxing which is a risky body contact sport. We don’t have many licensed referees,” he said.

