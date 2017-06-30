Pro boxing group eyes sponsors for September show

THE Papua New Guinea Pro Boxing Federation is gearing up to host its third show in September following a successful event in Port Moresby last Sunday.

PNGPBF president Elvin Wafewa said the bouts staged last weekend were encouraging with a good turnout of fans at the Sports Inn, Waigani.

He said the federation was still hoping to attract sponsors for their shows to have monthly fights.

“We’d like to thank Sports Inn management for allowing us the use of their venue free of charge,” Wafewa said.

“The National Fishery Authority also chipped in to help us to pay our referees, judges, time keepers and the ring side girls.”

In the first bout Jimmy Pais knocked out Allan Peter in the fifth round and in the second bout, former light heavyweight title-holder John Korake knocked out Mon Andaripa in the second round.

In the third bout, Manus’ Jason Hayeu stopped Johnson Kapus in the second round and in the main bout, Junior Kauko Raka, who is a former national amateur champion, forced John Oscar to quit in the second round.

Wafewa said the federation was now looking forward to staging a bigger event with lead up bouts for its Port Moresby-based fighters.

The PNGBF will also send a team to Bougainville in take part in a pro-tournament in November.

“For now, we are asking sponsors to come on board and support us stage our main event in September,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...