Pro boxing to host final fight in Port Moresby next month

The Papua New Guinea Professional Boxing will host its final show next month at the Sports Inn in Port Moresby.

President Elvin Wafewa said international boxing referee and judge Bradley Vocale would officiate the event on Nov 19.

Australian Vocale once judged world champion Mike Tyson.

Wafewa said Vocale’s presence in PNG would mean a lot for professional boxing and other cambat codes.

Vocale will arrive on Nov 16 and will conduct a two-day seminar for interested Papua New Guineans who wish to be fight sports judges and referees.

Wafewa is calling on interested persons from all sporting codes to contact him and register for K100 to be part of the seminar.

“The seminar is open to anyone who has interest to be judges and referees of boxing and pro boxing,” Wafewa said.

Vocale will also select fighters in PNG to market them to the outside world in boxing and other martial arts. He will also register the PNG Pro-Boxing Federation to the world body.

Further information on the show can be obtained from Wafewa on 70066450.

Meanwhile, Wafewa said the fight would wrap up the main calendar for his organisation.

He said PNGPB would also launch a tournament called the Prime Minister’s Belt during the event.

“Sports Vice-Minister Wesley Raminai has confirmed his attendance to officiate at the launching,” he said. Wafewa said the PM’s Belt fights would be staged next year. On June 3, PNG would have the first international fight against the Indonesian champion.

