Pro boxing show set for next month

THE lack of professional boxing in Papua New Guinea is a major concern for boxers who want to become prizefighters.

Former pro boxer Martin Beni and promoter Ben Yawingu are set to host a Niugini Professional Boxing show at Sports Inn on Feb 29 in Port Moresby.

Yawingu, who is the president of Niugini Professional Boxing, said the purpose of the event was to revive professional boxing.

“Professional boxing was here a long time ago during the pre-Independence period with boxers like Martin Beni and John Aba but today it’s lacking and we need business houses and people to support pro boxing so that we can revive it once again,” Yawingu said.

With the aim to revive professional boxing in the country as the platform for the promotional event, Yawingu spoke highly of the raw talent in boxing throughout the country.

“We have potential out there and what we need is organisations to bring them out. This is the objective of NPB,” Yawingu said.

The event will feature 12 fighters from Port Moresby.

Boxers from outside the capital were not considered because of the costs involved.

Yawingu said the NPB needed support from businesses to help them promote fighters from around the country.

