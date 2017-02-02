Pro show hailed a success

By ISAAC LIRI

NIUGINI Professional Boxing hosted a milestone show last weekend in Port Moresby.

The six-bout event at the Sports Inn, Waigani, was capped off with a thrilling flyweight match up between gritty Eastern Highlander Tony Waisa and Manus Mauler Jimmy Pius.

Waisa’s harder punches and his volume proved too much for Pius, who had to be resuced by the referee in the fourth round of a scheduled six rounder.

The result was ruled a technical knockout (on cuts) to Waisa.

“I trained hard for this and I’m happy with the result,” Waisa said .

He thanked NPB and said he was keen on staying active putting his hand up for the next pro show.

Other earlier results saw Johnson Kapus beat John Kalau in the ir super lightweight tussle, light heavyweight veteran John Korake stopped Michael Green Junior, Elias Basa and Bostoni Elo engaged in a torrid middleweight scrap which Basa edged on the scorecards, John Oscar out-hustled the rugged Tomas Kagili in the lightweights and Raka Kauko Jr had the skills and the workrate to get the points over a willing John Herris in their featherweight clash.

Niugini Professional Boxing president Ben Yawingu applauded the fighters for making the show a success and he promised to deliver more shows this year featuring more fighters from outside Port Moresby as well.

“We’ve finally got something off the ground and that’s something to be proud off,” Yawingu said.

He said prizefighting was a sport that required good corporate support and he appealed to busniesses to get involved.

He thanked Nambawan Trophy Haus, Market 2000 and LEA Holdings for backing the show.

Special guests Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko and NCD Governor Powes Parkop were unable to attend the show however sent their apologies.

