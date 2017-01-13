Probationary constable to stand trial

A probationary police constable charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle that was under police custody was committed to stand trial at the National Court in Waigani on Tuesday.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli when committing Joshua Kraip said that driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner – even when it was a stolen vehicle – was still an offence.

Magistrate Gauli ordered Kraip, who was attached with Gordon police station, to stand trial at the National Court on Feb 6 for listing.

Kraip was charged with unlawful use of the motor vehicle belonging to Camillus Narakobi that was allegedly stolen from him at his residence in Port Moresby last year.

The vehicle was allegedly given to Kraip by his uncle who bought it from another man who promised to return the next day with the registration documents but failed to show up.

Kraip’s uncle later took the vehicle to him (Kraip) at Morata Police Barracks to check against the police occurrence book if there were any reported stolen motor vehicle complaints registered.

When he found no report of a missing vehicle Kraip decided to drive the vehicle back to get details from his uncle and register a formal complaint when he was arrested.

The court heard the vehicle was at Gordon police station and when Narokobi and his mechanic checked it some parts were missing.

