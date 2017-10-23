Probe rules out electrical fault

AN investigation into a recent fire that gutted two double classrooms at one the country’s pioneer business colleges, Kokopo Business College, has ruled out an electrical fault as the cause.

East New Britain acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said on Friday that from the findings of the preliminary investigation by the fire service, police have also not ruled out arson.

He said inspections revealed that the fire was not an accident or due to an electrical fault because the classroom building did not have any electrical appliances installed.

Tabali directed the officer in charge of Kokopo’s criminal investigative division to fast-track the investigation.

He said a group of year-one students were expected to be taken in for questioning.

Tabali said the group of students were allegedly heavily intoxicated the day before the fire incident.

A lecturer who stayed back in the classroom late on Oct 8 to complete some work fell tired and decided to rest nearby at the boys’ dormitory where the group was drinking.

When they caused a nuisance, the lecturer called the warden to assist to maintain the situation.

At 4.45am the following day, the classroom was gutted by fire.

Tabali said during that time, no one was awake except two security guards who attended to the scene.

The fire brigade arrived when the two top classrooms were fully gutted by fire but managed to contain the fire from spreading to the two lower classrooms.

The fire destroyed K26,810 worth of personal items and K14,451 worth of State properties, excluding the building’s cost of damage.

Like this: Like Loading...