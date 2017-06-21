Problems can be solved by solutions locally devised: Smare

PROBLEMS in the country can be solved by the people themselves, according to the chairman of the Kumul Foundation Anthony Smare.

He was commenting on the completion of the two-week Kumul Game Changers boot camp which initiated some solutions to problems faced by the people. He said the results of the boot camp showed that when Papua New Guineans were empowered to change the future with innovation and entrepreneurial action, the impact was amazing.

“The whole process had demonstrated that our approach to addressing challenging issues is both the quickest, most sustainable and most impactful,” Smare said.

“We believe that PNG problems can only be solved by solutions that Papua New Guineans devise and implement ourselves, as we understand the pain that these problems cause to our people and we, as Papua New Guineans, own the solutions. The last 40 years has shown that solutions devised overseas and implemented in PNG by foreigners invariably does not work.”

One of the recommendations from the boot camp is to provide women with birthing kits because they needed them before and after giving birth.

The 40 participants also recommended a mobile phone application to digitise “neighbourhood watch” and a service platform which promotes and maximises income for local and Pacific islands musicians.

