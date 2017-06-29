Same problems emerging during general elections

IN his report to Parliament on the 2012 general election, Electoral Commissioner Sir Andrew Trawen accepted that there was a lot of room for improvement on how PNG elections should be conducted.

He based that view on the recommendations to the Electoral Commission of the various observer groups both local and overseas.

He said: “What concerns us most is that the abuse of the election system in PNG is definitely trending the wrong way. If we do not turn this trend around now, it poses a long-term threat to the democracy of Papua New Guinea.”

As the first week of the 2017 polling progresses, we find that the same problems – in particular registered names missing from the roll – encountered in 2012 are resurfacing. What it tells the nation is that little, if anything at all, has been done to implement the recommendations from 2012.

Sir Andrew had suggested a reform of the whole electoral system to include those 2012 recommendations. But we have not seen anything. Or if a reform has been done, it is not being implemented. Or if it has been implemented, it obviously is not working.

In the first few days, we see a group of officials refusing to take up their posts because of unpaid allowances. This kind of last-minute protests by election officials on the ground action was prevalent in 2012 disrupting polling in many areas. It has resurfaced in Port Moresby. And it is not expected to be the last during this general election.

Complaints are abound on delays in voting, irregularities in the processes, underage people turning up and permitted to vote, contrary to the law. How were such young people registered in the first place, if at all? Did the officials who registered them demanded their birth certificates of any form of identification?

Allowing underage students to be part of this important national event is not only illegal but undermines the electoral process because they have not yet reached the age to vote. They can easily be influenced by inducement or coercion. It certainly defeats the purpose of electing leaders who are credible.

Meanwhile, the confusion created by the Electoral Commission and the National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop on Tuesday still hangs over the city.

Without consulting the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce, Parkop declared a public holiday to allow people to vote. The companies are fuming over the losses incurred on that day after polling was cancelled. Now they may have to brace for similar losses on Friday.

Given the shaky start to the polling, all eyes are on Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to see this process through. His critics are expecting him to falter or cave in under the pressure of the job. But as a foreign media commented this week, elections in this country are not for the fainthearted – whether it is an ordinary voter, a candidate or people overseeing the whole process from voter registration to the return of writs. Problems such as incomplete common rolls and non-payment of allowances have occurred in previous elections.

The public was expecting that these would at least be reduced, if not avoided altogether.

But that is not to be. In fact, the common roll used in this election is turning out to be a lot more problematic than the one used in 2012. Polling officials have been instructed to revert to that “preliminary” roll.

The incomplete and unreliable common roll is not one man’s doing but a result of a systemic failure that can be traced from the ward level to the Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby. It is the village/ward recorder’s responsibility to have compiled names of all eligible voters.

That would not have been too difficult a task and should have been done with a degree of accuracy because the recorder lives among his community in a council ward. But amid all the confusion so far, there have been some positive development.

For years, people living with disability and women have been denied their right to vote or do so in an atmosphere of intimidation or fear.

No more. In Chimbu for instance, the provincial election manager reports that people have come of age and now respect the rights of people living with disability and women to vote freely and safely.

That, at least, is a plus that can be drawn from an election that already has sufficient elements of ordered chaos. We can only pray that things will work out and come together in the end.

