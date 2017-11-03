Process concerns UN team

THE United Nations PNG country team is concerned with the process that has seen the withdrawal of all essential services from the Manus regional processing centre since Tuesday.

In a statement, the UN team said: “The closure of centre has resulted in more than 600 refugees, asylum seekers and other related categories of persons, under the responsibility of the PNG and Australian governments, left without food, water, electricity and security which are essential elements of their rights to an adequate standard of living, inherent dignity and right to life.

“This is a very serious situation requiring urgent attention of both the governments of PNG and Australia.”

The UN reminded both governments of their obligations under International Human Rights and Refugee Laws which must be upheld in the implementation of plans to close the centre,” the statement said.

“The UN is concerned about reports that the proposed new places for the relocation do not have sufficient capacity and are not adequately equipped to accommodate all the existing residents of the centre.

“While persons remain at the centre, the discontinuation of all basic services puts this vulnerable group at serious risk of violation of their right to life. It also has serious implications on their physical and mental health. The UN strongly urges the governments to restore basic services to the centre.”

