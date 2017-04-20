‘Procession signifies pain, suffering, death of Jesus’

By JUNIOR UKAHA

CATHOLICS in Lae turned out in numbers to take part in the annual procession of the cross on Friday.

The procession began at the St Paul’s Catholic Parish at Igam Barracks and ended at the 14th station at the St Mary’s Church in Top Town.

The procession followed Igam Road, Independence Drive, Bumbu Road, Markham Road and ended at Coronation Drive to St Mary’s Church.

A large wooden cross draped with a scarlet fabric was transported by a truck with church members reciting prayers along the route.

Members of the police force and the army escorted and provided security for the procession.

Theodore Gaveva, youth coordinator for Igam St Paul’s Parish who were the organisers of this year’s event, said the purpose of the procession of the cross was to remember the pain, suffering and death of Jesus.

“It is about remembering God’s salvation plan to send Jesus down to this world to save us,” Gaveva said.

“This cross and the fact that Jesus died on it to save us is God’s plan.

“The significance of this event is to build our faith.

Gaveva said the 20 Catholic parishes of the Lae diocese took part in the event.

