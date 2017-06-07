Procurement of medical supplies complex, Kase says

HEALTH Secretary Pascoe Kase says the process of ordering and supplying a minimum set of medical supplies in the country is very complex.

He said it was a credit to the health system at every level that a process for the delivery of health kits in the past five years had been successfully accomplished.

Kase was responding to comments by a general election candidate that the availability of medical supplies in the country related to poor procurement practices by the Health Department.

He said the Health Department did not unilaterally appoint companies for the supply of medical products or the delivery of medical kits.

“Instead, a transparent process of specifying requirements was put together by the Health Department and then put to the market by the Central Supply and Tender Board,” he said.

“Formal tenders are considered by expert technical evaluation committees for professional compliance, and financial evaluation committees for value for money.

“In this way, all issues including price, technical suitability, quality, timeliness of delivery and track record of performance are taken into consideration.

“Only then are contracts recommended for appointment by the CSTB, or, in the case of high value contracts, by the NEC.”

Kase said for large tenders, the State Solicitor checked documents for legal correctness prior to the consideration by Cabinet and the CSTB.

“Once approved for awarding a contract, the State Solicitor reviews the draft contract prior to signing to ensure it is legal and protects the interests of the country,” he said.

