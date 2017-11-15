Produce quality results, senior investigators told

Chief Ombudsman Michael Dick challenged senior investigation officers from the commission to be smart in their investigations and produce quality work.

Dick made this statement last Friday when addressing 19 officers who graduated with a Certificate IV in Basic Government Investigations and told them that the value of work produced by investigators reflected the commission.

“Attention and resources have been focused on the core functions of the commission and there is

no point acquiring knowledge

and never applying it at work,” he added.

The three-month training facilitated by the Commonwealth Ombudsman was hosted by the Ela Beach IEA TAFE College in Port Moresby.

The training was part of the twinning arrangement between the Commonwealth Ombudsman of Australia and Ombudsman Commission of Papua New Guinea.

The PNG Ombudsman Commission has received much support through this arrangement, thanks to the government of Australia through the Commonwealth Ombudsman.

The training is tailor-made to the needs of OCPNG, especially its core function of conducting investigations.

Ombudsman Commission Secretary Joseph Molita also told the graduates that officers of the commission needed to be trained in order to deliver to expectations.

The ceremony was attended by Australian High Commission representative Peter Fennel, IEA TAFE College manager Chris Jones, Chief Ombudsman Michael Dick and officers of the Ombudsman Commission.

