Product owners urged to copyright literary, artistic work

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Intellectual Property Office of Papua New Guinea has urged the creators of literary and artistic works to protect their copyrights.

Senior registration officer Lorna Baida said this followed instances of individuals and companies faking copyrights of others for business purposes.

“We have identified a number of businesses, individuals and companies, which I will not mention, who have duplicated some copyright creations for their negative business purposes in the country,” she said.

Baida said they, however, could not do much as their office did not deal with regulatory policies of copyrights.

“Therefore, it all depends on the creators of the copyright to monitor their own creations,” she said.

“Our office only does administrative work which means we only administer the acts of parliament that cover copyrights and other related intellectual property rights too.”

She said they provided advice to copyright product owners and not regulatory work as owners of copyrights had the sole responsibility to protect their own work and monitor how their work was doing in marketing.

“So when someone, for instance, a music artist, design artist and the like, who have registered his copyrights with us but then found out that someone else copied his work, he can come to us for basic advice and not to seek legal assistance,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...