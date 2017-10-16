Professors urged to live up to their titles

A PROFESSOR is someone who is very knowledgeable in his/her field of expertise and one who holds the highest rank in any institution.

He/she has extensive research and publication background and is an academic leader in the discipline or department.

He or she must be able to supervise post-graduate students to attain higher qualifications. He or she must be able to liaise with colleagues abroad for study and research programmes and the list goes on.

There are many so-called professors at various universities in PNG who get huge packages for literally doing nothing when measured against professor attributes mentioned above.

They have never published in renowned international research journals and never graduated any post-graduate students.

There are certain criteria that one must fulfill in order to be awarded a professor’s title.

Some universities are dishing out professorships just like the queen’s honor list on her birthday.

This is a mockery and it diminishes the true spirit and meaning of a professor.

If academic standards drop at these universities, the professors must be held accountable. They are the ones who will drive the department forward and is incumbent on them to provide the academic leadership and insights.

The success of the department hinges on them.

It is high time they get out of their comfortable chairs and air-conditioned offices and live up to their titles.

If I am a professor who does not measure up to what is briefly mentioned above, I will not show off my professor attire during graduations.

Skul Mangi

Morata 2

NCD

