Programme aims to offer better lives for youths

By WENDY MAGEA

TEN young people coming off the streets of Port Moresby were trained and given a second chance to better their lives through the National Youth Development Authority’s (NYDA) programme called Youth@work.

According to NYDA’s principal adviser for international relations, David Rupa, the training was the first phase of a programme that would help marginalised young people get off the streets and go back to school or find a job.

The second phase would be a follow-up process, where these young people would be checked weekly, to see their progress in school or at work.

“Unlike other trainings, it’s not just training them and looking for a job but we will consistently follow up on them until they are strong enough to make their own decisions. Then we let them go,” Rupa said.

He said the training was inclusive and took into consideration some of the young people’s inability to read and write.

Eight different topics including alcohol and drug abuse were covered with the help of Young Women Christian Association, Equal Playing Field, City Mission and G4S security company.

“One of the reasons why we included drugs and alcohol in the training is because most of them are already under the influence of drugs but do not know why they took the drugs at the first place. We train them to make well-informed decisions and the first step is to be sober, have a clear conscience,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...