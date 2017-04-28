Programme gets 500 applications

THE Kumul Game Changers entrepreneurship programme has received more than 500 applications, says Kumul chairman and programme initiator Anthony Smare (pictured).

He said this during the final information session for applicants in Port Moresby yesterday.

Smare said the programme aimed to develop people and their business ideas into sustainable and scalable business models. The programme began last year.

“This is the third last week of the awareness for the programme. The deadline for final submissions is May 1.

“We will be announcing the initial 40 on May 5. But we have already started to do our selection. There would be 40 selected online applications based on a set criteria.”

The successful applicants will go through a training boot camp and mentorship by senior business people.

Kumul Game Changers 2016 participant Shadrach Jaungere told people at the information session that the programme was to build a community of entrepreneurs to develop people and their business ideas.

“It is about creating that ecosystem that community of entrepreneurs focused on solving issues in the community and then create value out of it. We believe that entrepreneurs at the heart are change-makers,” Jaungere said.

