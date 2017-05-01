Programme graduates 120 elementary teachers

ON Friday, 120 new teachers graduated from Kokonda Track Foundation’s Teach for Tomorrow training programme and became certified elementary teachers.

Funded by partners at the Flight Centre Foundation, Milne Bay Provincial Education and Esa’ala MP Steven Davis and delivered in partnership with PNGEI, the training programme has been undertaken over the past six weeks in remote Esa’ala district.

The newly-trained teachers have been given the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to deliver a high-quality education to elementary aged children in remote schools.

“We are so proud of all our teacher graduates from Milne Bay,” foundation chief executive officer Dr Genevieve Nelson said.

“They have worked tirelessly for the past six weeks and have shown great enthusiasm and dedication to the teaching profession.”

Last week KTF, PNGEI and the Morobe education division also started the training of hundreds of elementary teachers from across Morobe.

Over 550 partially-trained teachers travelled to Lae for the training last week and will spend six weeks to complete the training programme for certificate in elementary teaching, thanks to funding from Newcrest Mining Limited and the Morobe education division.

To date, the training has been delivered to over 700 teachers across Northern, Gulf and Milne Bay and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The graduation ceremony in Morobe will be held at the training venue on May 26 in two weeks time.

