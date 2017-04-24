Programme helps to develop leaders

EMERGING public sector leaders participating in the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precincts Future Leadership programme believe they can advance employment opportunities for women throughout the country.

The future leaders programme (FLP) is supporting public servants to improve their technical and leadership skills and to become champions of key government policies such as the gender equality and social inclusion (Gesi) policy.

A Gesi officer with the East New Britain health authority Elisha Peono said the FLP is helping to develop strong and ethical leaders who can create more opportunities for marginalised groups in Papua New Guinea.

“When we go out into the workforce, we can be leaders in policy creation and decision making,” Peono said.

The precinct is a partnership between PNG and Australia to develop capable and ethical public sector leaders who will be able to lead and manage the delivery of fair and impartial government services for all citizens of PNG.

Department of Personnel Management is currently reviewing applications for the second cohort of the FLP which is scheduled to begin next month.

Sylvia Gemung, an officer with the Morobe administration, said the FLP will help her to improve her performances.

“I’m challenged and inspired and believe in my heart that after completing this training, there will be room for me up there,” Gemung said.

“This programme will help me in implementing government policies at the provincial level and also help me understand new ways of doing things.”

Participants under this programme will undertake a combination of skills-based training, peer-to-peer learning, participatory exercises, class discussions, and academic course work and workplace projects.

