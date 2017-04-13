Programme for issuing of writs to be announced

ELECTORAL Commission staff are finalising the programme for the issuing of writs for the general election on April 20, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He is expected to announce the programme this weekend.

A commission spokesman told The National yesterday that Governor-General Bob Dadae would be signing 111 writs – 89 Open electorates and 22 provincial seats.

He said the ceremony was expected to take several hours as Dadae would be signing six copies of the 111 writs – 666 altogether.

“Once that is completed, that signals the start of the general election,” the spokesman said.

“Writs officially open as of 4pm.

“From Friday (April 21) onwards, the campaign starts.”

Nominations close a week later at 4pm on April 27.

Campaign will run for eight weeks until Friday, June 23.

The spokesman said excitement was already high among candidates lining up to collect nomination deposit slips.

Polling starts on June 24 and ends on July 8. Return of writs will be on or before July 24.

The 10th Parliament begins on Aug 1.

