Programme has potential to continue, says Dihm

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

Outgoing Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary William Dihm says the foreign service programme has the potential to continue despite its four-year phase coming to an end.

“I’m sure the department and Minister for Foreign Affairs Rimbink Pato want to develop another four-year cycle,” Dihm said.

“I will also suggest to them to expand the programme so important areas such as negotiations and management in the international arena can be effectively exercised by skilled diplomats as a result of the programme.

“Training must happen every year because it will ensure the development of best diplomats in PNG.”

Dihm emphasised that the skills and knowledge acquired by the people who had gone through the programme was important for the development of the nation.

He also said the programme had developed an effective international relationship between Papua New Guinea and other countries.

“Papua New Guinea is now enjoying the interactions with other countries, especially Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries,” he said.

“We have also important relationships with the United Nations, Pacific Islands Forum, even with Association of Southeast Asian Nation.”

Dihm felt that Pato was a vibrant leader who was serving the interest of the country very well in international events.

“The Minister for Foreign Affairs works very actively to attend these various intentional commitments,” he said.

“I’m confident that the relationships are growing with the purpose of promoting peace and prosperity.

“This was also the theme statement of the minister’s foreign policy document.”

Dihm said more funding could enable the department to expand its operation to serve the interests of the country.

