Programme screens unemployed youths for intake

THE National Capital District Urban Youth Employment Project (Uyep) is currently screening about 1500 unemployed youths in the city for its 20th intake.

The project targets the youths between the ages of 16 and 35 who have been residing in NCD for the past 12 months and have no formal education and are unemployed.

The Uyep eligibility screening had started on May 23 and will end on June 5 at eight different locations in the city including the Motu-Koita village of Hanuabada.

The youths are expected to be screened for the project and registered and issued with ID cards and mobile phones. They would also open Bank South Pacific Kundu accounts.

About 140 will be selected at each of the eight locations. Some were already given guarantee letters for automatic eligibility while 20 were from previous intakes in January and February.

Project manager Tom Gilis said that the Uyep was a pilot social project being implemented by the National Capital District Commission with initial concessional loan financing through an International Development Association arrangement under the World Bank and currently with an additional grant from the Australian Agency for International Development (AusAid) through the World Bank and the government of PNG.

“Bank South Pacific has also been a supportive partner of the project through the opening of bank accounts and issuance of Kundu Saver cards for each individual trainee,” Gilis said.

He said the Uyep was providing this important educational enhancement and up-skilling since 2012, which had benefited 13,500 trainees who have successfully participated and now have better prospects of securing job and enhancement skills to benefit themselves and their families.

