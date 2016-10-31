Programme sees positive impact

PNG Power Ltd’s apprenticeship and traineeship programme is having a positive impact in the power stations and distribution systems.

In February, 50 apprentice and 50 trainees were enrolled to undergo training in the various trades of electrical fitter, diesel mechanic, machine fitter machinist, lines, power station operation, meter technician and electrical inspector.

It also enrolled 20 university graduates under its graduate development programme and seven trainees for inspector training.

The successful candidates for the apprenticeship and traineeship programmes came from vocational and technical colleges and are now getting advanced hands-on training from PPL staff members in the field.

At the Ulagunan power station at Kokopo, East New Britain, three trainees are undergoing their training in operating and maintaining the diesel-run power station.

According to Ulagunan power station manager Charles Sale, these trainees have added to the desired number required to run the power station and are becoming skillful and proactive in their daily maintenance routines.

“The trainees are learning the system from generation to retailing. They are able to restore a machine following the procedure after a break-down, using the different types of service maintenance,” Sale said.

He said the trainees are working with the operations team and involved in the whole power station system from mechanical to electronics and switching.

The three trainees – Robin Labit from Port Moresby Technical College and Jack Luana and Benjamin Torop from Hagen Technical College, said the working environment was tough for them but the staff members were helpful and they were learning more than expected from the experienced operators.

Labit said the traineeship programme was challenging and this was developing him to be a better power station operator.

“I have an electrical background and was sent here for training in diesel power generation. I am learning about the generation and doing maintenance on generators at the same time. I’m so thankful to learn about these two different trades combined,” Labit said.

“After the two years of training, I am willing to give back to PPL for bringing me this far.”

Luana and Torop, who come from a mechanical background, said they were learning about electricity and electronics and it was a new experience for them.

“It is challenging but we are sharing our experiences and knowledge and working as a team to learn the electronics of the control room in the power station and also from generation, transmission, distribution to retailing,” Luana said.

“I am amazed with this training I’m receiving and I see myself as a power station operator in the next 3 years.”

“There is more to learn here despite the minor challenges,” Torop added.

PPL is in a drive to train and maintain a robust workforce using the apprenticeship, traineeship and graiduate programmes.

This young workforce will take the company forward and ensure there is no skill gap when the aging workforce exit the company.

The apprenticeship (four years) and traineeship (two years) programmes were revived in 2015.

The first intake in October 2015, are in the field undergoing training while PPL is in the process of getting the second batch of apprentice and trainees to begin next year.

For this second batch, a total of 991 young men and women from around the country did their entry test in October 2016.

Those who pass the entry test will go through an interview process, medical examination and enter the apprenticeship and traineeship programmes next year at the PPL Training College in Port Moresby and its operational centres.

Trades courses taught at the PPL Training College under these programmes include electrical fitting, diesel mechanic, machine fitter machinist, lines, power station operation and PPL ensures that quality hands-on training is given to the trainees.

