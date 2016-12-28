Programme trains 37 Gulf elementary teachers

A TOTAL of 37 elementary teachers from Gulf graduated from a multi-grade and mixed-mode teaching training programme conducted by Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) last week.

Chief executive officer Dr Genevieve Nelson said the training was delivered in six weeks to train, upskill and certify hundreds of elementary teachers to make them eligible for government payroll positions.

“Trainees completed all core modules as well as a range of other workshops on child protection, gender equity in schools and inclusive education,” Nelson said.

“These teachers are the foundation of the elementary education service across Papua New Guinea and they must be supported and equipped.

“They provide education to children during their most formative years, setting them up for a life-long love of education.”

The trainees also participated in “making books” workshops in which teachers and trainers wrote and illustrated culturally appropriate picture books for the Gulf context.

These books are now in the process of being digitised and printed for distribution to the teachers and their schools.

Nelson said the trainees travelled from across the province from as far as Kikori, Baimuru, Kotidanga and Ihu.

Some of the teachers have been working as volunteers on minimum government allowances for over 10 years.

The training was done in partnership with PNG Education Institute, Department of Education and Gulf division of education with funding from the Prime Minister’s Department.

Gulf was the third province to have the training after Northern and Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

KTF will continue to work with its partners and new donors to roll out the “teach for tomorrow” programme to other provinces in 2017.

The programme was to enhance the teaching ability and understanding of the teachers.

