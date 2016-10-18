A ROAD and car park sealing project valued at K190,000 has been completed and has added value to the Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG office complex, the Oscar Tamur building.

Project engineer Francis Moro said the scope of works had included upgrading and sealing of the drive in and car park, and construction of concrete curbs and channel.

Moroi said the total surface area of the completed works was 1300 square meters and total length of the curbing and channel was 160 meters.

“The project adds value to the recently opened Oscar Tamur building by providing a proper sealed drive in and car park, and kerb and channel to drain off surface run-off from the pavement,” he said.

Local contractor Darren Limited implemented the project.

Manager and owner of Darren Limited Eli Romalus thanked the Kokopo Vunamami Urban local level government for a great “team work” which has seen the successful completion of the project on time and budget.

Kokopo lord mayor, Diuvia Kopman said he was impressed with the way the local level government was utilising limited resources in improving the city.

