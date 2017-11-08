Project areas need to complete clan vetting, Sonk says

THERE are only some areas of the PNG LNG project which need to have their clan-vetting exercise completed, according to Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd managing director Wapu Sonk.

Sonk said joint venture partners in the PNG LNG project would be assisting the resumption of the clan-vetting exercise as announced by Petroleum and Energy Minister Fabian Pok yesterday.

“We are happy to support with logistics and all that. Every effort that DPE (Department of Petroleum and Energy) is doing towards making this happen, Kumul is standing by and helping the team to deliver this critical process and have it completed so that benefits related to the project can be released on time. It’s been delayed,” Sonk said.

“On behalf of the project partners, I would like to thank the beneficiary groups that have been very patient during the last few years.

“Hopefully this will come to fruition and hopefully they will realise some of the benefits that come from the project. We value their patience, we are partners and we consider them as critical stakeholders in the process.”

Pok said the exercise would cost between K3 million and K5 million.

Acting Secretary for the Department of Petroleum and Energy Kepsey Puiye said they were confident that the team would get the job done and completed.

“We are appealing to the landowners to give us their 100 per cent support so that the whole process is completed and landowners can start getting their benefits,” Puiye said.

The verification of clan-vetting information will start at Kikori in Gulf.

Like this: Like Loading...