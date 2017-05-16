Project fees help support school operations

PROJECT fees imposed on parents by the East New Britain education board have helped support schools in their operations over the past three years.

Cosmas Bauk, deputy governor and education committee chairman in the provincial assembly, said the Government still owed schools in the province under K11 million in tuition fees subsidy.

“Luckily our schools are surviving on project fees set by the provincial education board – an upper limit of K600 and lower limit of K100,” Bauk said.

He said there were plans to increase the fees next year.

He was speaking during the opening of facilities at the Gaulim Teachers College last Friday.

It was attended by the European Union ambassador to PNG Ioannis Giogkarakis Argyropoulos.

Bauk took the opportunity to request the European Union to set up a scholarship scheme for East New Britain students to undertake studies in Europe to become engineers, doctors and information technology experts.

Bauk also requested the European Union to provide funding for the upgrading of roads in the province.

“We once used to have the best road network in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“But due to the centralised government system, climatic change, lack of funding and sub-standard engineering design and work, road conditions have deteriorated and disintegrated beyond repair.”

