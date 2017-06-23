Project to generate income for university

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE proposed multi-million kina Uni-City project at the University of Technology in Lae would raise internal revenue for the university in the future, Unitech Vice-Chancellor Dr Albert Schram says.

He made this comment yesterday during a consultation meeting regarding the development of the project and student mess.

“Currently, our only revenue is sourced from the government and student fees so this development would raise our own revenue.

Schram highlighted that other universities around the world have similar projects like the proposed Uni-Mall which helps raise funds for them to sustain their growth.

“The Western Sydney University in Australia has a project in place like our proposed Uni-City project,” he said.

“We are attracting investors to develop this project.

Schram said that Uni-City would have commercial development including shops, banks, offices, markets, health facilities, guest houses and residential areas.

Like this: Like Loading...