Project gets K10,000 funding

By DAPHNE WANI

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) presented K10,000 to the Boem-Sara Culture and Tourism Preservation Centre project in East Sepik on Thursday.

Project chairman Colonel Carl Wrakonei said they were grateful for the donation by KPHL to show its partnership with the project.

Wrakonei welcomed KPHL on behalf of his board and the people of Yangoru-Saussia district for their partnership.

He said the K10,000 would be used for a specific purpose and accounted for.

He said during the cheque presentation in Port Moresby that the project was not only about culture and tourism but it would assist in changing the mindsets of young people.

Wrakonei told The National that most children today are involved in bad habits like consuming homebrew, drugs and other illegal activities.

He said there was a cultural breakdown in the communities.

