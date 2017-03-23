Project gets K250,000

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill committed K250,000 towards a community-based project to build homes for families in the Waria Valley area of Huon Gulf in Morobe.

O’Neill was invited by the community to launch the project at the handover of the project’s operational plan manuals to 14 LLG wards in the district on March 18.

“Housing is a basic need for our people and I commend your community and your former MP Sasa Zibe for taking a lead role,” he said.

O’Neill said when people have better homes they would have better and healthy communities.

“That also applies to free and better healthcare, to which our government is fully committed to providing,” he said.

“Our government is committed to projects that make life better in rural areas and this will continue.”

O’Neill told hundreds of people who had gathered for the first time to witness a prime minister visit their district, that the Government was committed to rural and community-based projects.

“We are directly funding K10 million to every district in the nation through the District Services Improvement Programme funding and this is helping to improve people’s lives,” he said.

“We are building infrastructure in our country because we want our people in rural areas and provinces to get benefits and services like concrete roads.

“We want to build concrete roads not only in the cities like Lae and Port Moresby but all around the country in rural areas, where they will last a lifetime.”

He warned that in the coming months, people around the nation had a serious choice before them, to continue the growth and reform of the past five years, or to go backwards.

“It is unlikely that a different government will continue free education and healthcare, or housing programmes and infrastructure programmes.

“We have changed PNG by putting our people first and if our government returns after the election we will continue with our core policies,” he said.

O’Neill said that his opponents might complain that free education was expensive, and that it was costly, but it was worth it.

“Our Government has secured funding of around K700m a year for the tuition fee-free education policy and this funding must continue to increase in the next Parliament to ensure that our children are learning,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...