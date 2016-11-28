Project gets K30,000

A WOMEN’s business group in Central has received K30,000 from Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo for a piggery and poultry project.

The 27 women are members of the Jemmbet Agriculture Service and Isoaimo praised them for being organised and registering with the Investment Promotion Authority.

“I will not assist any individuals or group which is not registered with IPA,” Isoaimo said.

“I will help groups which are registered so that I will be accountable to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“Public office holders are now ending up in jail for not complying with the PFMA and I don’t want to end up there also.”

