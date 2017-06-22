Project to give confidence to transgenders and people living with HIV/Aids

THE Igat Hope Inc. has congratulated the Save the Children team for the successful completion of the Poro Sapot project.

Programme manager Alfred Mark said the project would give confidence to sex workers, men who have sex with men, trans-gender people living with HIV to live a normal life in the communities.

“The Poro Sapot project provides the space and conducive environment for people living with HIV (and) provided the avenue for growth, self-esteem development and confidence-building,” Mark said.

He said the involvement of people living with HIV/Aids in the project through peer education greatly helped the project to achieve its aim of improving sexual and reproductive health of key populations.

“There has been a significant roll-out of anti-retro viral therapy services in higher burden provinces, resulting in easier access to them,” he said.

“From 2005 to 2016, 27,521 PLHIV visited 19 clinics.

At the end of 2016, around 52 per cent of the PLHIV eligible for ART in Papua New Guinea were on treatment.

That is around 23, 800 of the estimated 45,795 living with HIV.”

He said the HIV and Sexual Health Strategy (2018-2020) would encourage outreach programmes to sharpen focus on knowledge of HIV and HIV treatment and care services.

Like this: Like Loading...