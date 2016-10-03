Project is good example of partnership

FRESH Produce Development Agency chairman Fabian Chow says the Yapai Potato Project at Laiagam in Enga is a good example of private-public partnership.

He said this after addressing a crowd of at least 5,000 during the launching of the project in Yapai last Friday.

Local entrepreneur Sam Talepakali is in a partnership with FPDA in the Yapai project.

“The new potato project is very good,” Chow told The National in Wapenamenda on Saturday.

“It’s a great example of private-public partnership, where we’ve got great Highlands entrepreneurs who are able to take products from ground to market.

“Through our partners, we’ve been able to move about 15 tonnes of products to supermarkets in Port Moresby like Waterfront FoodWorld, RH, Papindo.

“They’ve taken potatoes from this area and found them to be high quality products that sell out within days.

“That’s fantastic.

“We’re taking about a high quality product here, in pristine conditions, without paying extra.

“I think it’s looking very good.

“The results from the first 12 months are very good.”

Chow said Yapai would be producing potato seeds for the whole of the Highlands region.

“It’s very, very exciting because we are hitting a new threshold,” he said.

