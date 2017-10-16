Project helping local teachers meet requirements

OVER 300 elementary teachers from across New Ireland completed their Certificates of Elementary Teaching on Thursday through the Teach for Tomorrow project.

The project is an initiative delivered by the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), PNG Education Institute (PNGEI) and New Ireland department of education.

The certificate enables partially trained teachers – some 7500 across PNG – to meet the Government’s new minimum qualifications required of elementary teachers.

Without the additional certification, the teachers would no longer be employable on the Government’s payroll, putting at risk the schooling of 225,000 students.

Funded by Newcrest Mining Ltd, the James Family Foundation

and the New Ireland government, the skills and knowledge training was delivered over six weeks in

facilities hosted by Kimaden and Katedan communities in Namatanai.

New Ireland is the seventh province in which received the its Teach for Tomorrow training.

A total of 1629 teachers from Northern, Gulf, Milne Bay, Morobe, Manus and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have also done the training.

“It has been another extraordinary training programme” KTF CEO Dr Genevieve Nelson said.

“Many of our teachers have waited a long time for the training in their province, and now, they can return to their classrooms as properly qualified teachers, eligible for transfer to the Government payroll”.

Newcrest’s PNG country manager Peter Aitsi congratulated both the graduates and the partners.

“We are very proud to support this critical and exciting programme which is not just underpinning PNG’s teaching network, but also the livelihoods of teachers, their students, and the communities into which they both contribute.”

Solar lights were presented to the 370 participants with their certificates so that the teachers could still prepare for the next day’s lessons at night.

