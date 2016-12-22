Project to improve drought

PAPUA New Guinea needs to prepare for El Nino drought and frost that will affect water and subsistence

food supply, Director General of National Agriculture Institute, Dr Sergie Bang says.

He said PNG is likely to be affected by El Nino drought and frost five to eight years from now thus we need to prepare for it.

He made this remarks during the National Agriculture Research Institute and Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) solar powered rope and washer pump technology demonstration and field day last Wednesday at the NARI Southern Region Centre, Laloki.

He said the solar powered rope and washer project is a way to improve El Nino drought situations and its impact on food supply.

He said the El Nino drought last year had affected two million people throughout PNG which is 25 percent of the total population and based on drought patterns in 1997, we must have drought mechanism in place to overcome drought.

He said NARI is happy to partner with the Office of Climate Change and Non-Government Organisations and International Organisations to promote this project throughout the country.

Project officer of Korea Invention Promotion Association, Jang Jin said KIPA’s project objective was to search for new technology and improve it and also adopt existing project and modify it to suite the local environment.

He said following a discussion with the Invention Promotion Authority and NARI in 2012, the rope and washer project was identified as a project that needed improvement and the focus now is to make this project available to all smallholders in PNG through the partnership with NARI and other agencies.

