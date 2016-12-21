Project to include tourism school

THE Paga Hill Development Company plans to have a tourism school established in its K3billion project in Port Moresby.

Chief executive officer and director Gudmundur Fridriksson said the company realised the importance of teaching the importance of tourism which will go a long way in bringing in more tourists. “Also we are hoping to have a real hospitality and tourism school attached to the cultural centre and that is going to lift the game,” Fridriksson said.

The memorandum on the K3bn project was signed by the Government and the company on Monday.

“Paga Hill is a wholly integrated project which will also have a tourist resort, a cultural and exhibition convention centre where all the provinces can showcase their culture,” he said.

“The people can come and learn about it, in the night time they can go and have a walk around the water, see people weaving baskets, doing tattoos, and people singing and dancing.

“We see as the focal point, people come here, stay at the resort, know the culture and go to a great shopping mall and then learn about the country and decide where to go next,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fridriksson noted that the company would also make sure the project is managed properly in terms of security and safety.

“We want to have a dedicated tourism police. We want to contribute to the police, like in Rome and elsewhere where they have dedicated police force that just focuses on this (tourism city).”

