Project positively impacting women

The Village Extension Worker (VEW) Project, initiated by the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) in 1996, has helped many rural women realise their farming potential.

In 2004, it developed into the gender and youth unit and has helped a lot of rural farmers since.

The current VEW program now has a total of 40 per cent women and 60 per cent men.

Some of the projects which FPDA has also been contributing to the agriculture and rural sectors are the VEW project itself, Bulb Onion project, Value Chain, Seed and planting materials, Elite seed potato and Elite Seed Potato inspection and certification.

The FPDA has a market-driven extension focus and provides direct supervision and mentoring and direct market linkage for the VEWs.

Some of the challenges faced by the VEW project coordinators include:

the lack of transportation, where there is no road or bridge access, nor a dedicated vehicle for them to use to visit project sites;

low literacy levels of VEWs making effective communicating difficult;

seed availability and accessibility from Brian Bell which is its main supplier of seedlings;

extreme weather like drought, flood;

communication where there is no network coverage;

funding constraints where there is no funding from the government;

staff capacity and poor understanding of marketing processes all play a part in making it difficult to supply formal markets.

The VEW project has impacted a lot of lives, mainly of women involved in their communities.

They are now able to speak confidently in public, they have access to and can now open savings accounts and save their incomes for later use such as paying for their children’s school fees, they have also been reported to improving their living standards where instead of cooking over the fire now they have stoves and some have even built permanent houses.

FPDA is working in partnership with ACIAR Women in Business Acumen – Asaro, Eastern Highlands; PNG Baptist Union – Lumusa, Western Highlands; Rabaul and Gazelle DDA support to VEWs, East New Britian; Women’s Micro Bank Financial literacy training, NCD, Central and the ACIAR Indigenous vegetables – NCD, Central.

