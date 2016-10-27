Project a result of govt’s partnership: Andrias

THE Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry says its PNG SME Access to Finance Project risk sharing facility is a result of the Government’s partnership with stakeholders.

John Andrias, the department’s secretary and chairman of the project since 2013, said the facility was a “public-private partnership policy model with the World Bank and development partners” such as Bank of South Pacific and the department to promote small-medium enterprises.

“The main aim is to support and increase investment opportunities and spur economic growth to improve living standards and alleviate poverty,” he said.

“It is worth investing in SMEs (small to medium entrepreneurs) as it involves the majority of our people.”

The risk sharing agreement provides BSP with the risk guarantee to lend its own funds to SMEs.

