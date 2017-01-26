Project targets girls

By SHARLYNE ERI

FEMALES aged 12 and over are the target group of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination project, according to National Capital District Health Services acting health adviser Dr Jerry Tanumei.

Tanumei said the soon-to-be-launched project would target girls in primary schools to protect them against cervical cancer.

“The project will be targeting the primary school females between 12 and 15 to protect them,” he said.

“As they grow older, they have immunity against cervical cancer.”

Tanumei said the particular age group was targeted because sexual activity was rare during that stage.

He said the vaccine would protect them against cervical cancer in the later stages when sexual activities are more frequent. Tanumei said cervical cancer was the common cause of maternal deaths.

He commended the Rotary Club of Boroko and other stakeholders for the initiative as it will address the high cost of HPV vaccines to some extent.

“With the Rotary supporting, at least they can work out how it can be rolled out so the cost will come down and people will be able to pay for the cost.”

Team leader of the HPV vaccination project Dr Edward Waramin said girls in the eligible age groups would receive two doses six-monthly during the course of the project.

He said the programme would help reduce cervical cancer in the long term and it would continue to cover more girls.

