Project unit set for ADB’s K3bil road project: Nali

THE K3 billion Asian Development Bank-funded Highlands Highway re-development project will fix the road from Nadzab Airport in Morobe to the Kagamuga Airport in Western Highlands.

Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali said a “fully-fledged project management unit” was already in place.

“The structure has already been approved by the bank and we’re now going to start recruiting consultant services to support our internal staff capacity to prepare documentation, design and tenders,” he said.

“By early next year, or mid next year, we should have the first major rehabilitation programme under the ADB commencing.

“Our target is the most problematic Chimbu section which we want to tackle first.

“We are getting our experts to establish the causes of the (earth) movements which we experience (along the Chimbu section), and find an engineering solution that can last.

“By Oct 8, we will have a team finalise the design to address the continuous movements.

“Not all sections (in Chimbu) are moving but seven or eight which we’ve already identified. There have been enough studies done and enough data we have on hand.

“It’s a matter of translating the information we have into a suitable for-purpose design, and make it part of the tender for contractors to bid for.”

The Government in May secured the US$1 billion ADB loan specifically for the repair and maintenance of the Highlands Highway over a 10-year period to 2027.

