Project will consider ‘public access’

By MARK HAIHUIE

PUBLIC access will be a key consideration in the commercial development of Fairfax Harbour in Port Moresby, Kumul Consolidated Holdings chairman Paul Nerau says.

Nerau told The National that a contractor had been selected and work would start at the end of the year on the waterfront in the central business district of Port Moresby.

“We already have the master plan done and only just now have given the contract to do the survey of the waterfront as we want to rezone it from an industrial site into a commercial site,” he said.

“Once we do the rezoning, it gives us the opportunity to put our business plan and look at the future development of the waterfront.

“We are looking at the opportunity where we can create a cash flow in terms of creating opportunities for the local communities and residents and allowing revenues to be earned through the port development.

“We are approaching this in a businesslike manner. But public access to the waterfront has been considered and is part and parcel of all developments like this.”

On the defects found in Phase One of the Lae Tidal Basin project, he said the ratification had been done.

“The ratification has been completed and the next phase is for an international operator for Port Moresby and Lae major ports and it will happen soon,” he said.

