Promiscuity causes gender-based violence: Social worker

PROMISCUITY in marriage cause gender-based violence, according to a social worker.

Tessie Soi, founder of Friends Foundation and manager of the Family Support Centre said she found this out from victims who came for counselling.

She also said many victims of gender-based violence (GBV) later found out they had contracted the HIV-Aids virus.

“The focus moved from HIV/Aids to GBV but what we don’t realise is that GBV brings HIV/Aids through sexual abuse,” she said.

Soi said promiscuity in marriages was the cause of most GBV cases she counselled through the foundation.

They are referred to the centre for voluntary HIV testing.

“Most causes of GBV is extra marital affairs,” Soi said.

“So HIV/AIDS will come in. We look at their injuries and ask them whether they want to do a HIV test. Some come back HIV-positive.”

She urged mothers to talk to their daughters because often girls are victims of sexual abuse in the families.

They later find out they are HIV-positive. She said the centre had pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV which could prevent HIV within 72 hours. “Rape victims can be saved if brought into the Port Moresby General Hospital quickly,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...