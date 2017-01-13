Promise for better internet services

By MARK HAIHUIE

THREE individual operator licences have been granted to the Asia Broadcast Satellite by the National Information and Communications Technology Authority to provide information communication technology services to PNG.

It will allow ABS, an international satellite operator, to provide ICT services through its nationally incorporated company ABS global satellite.

Nicta chief executive officer Charles Punaha said this would enable better internet services to the people of Papua New Guinea.

“We welcome representatives from ABS who are in the country to set up their office operations and to start offering their services to the public,” he said.

“ABS has been our client for the last 10 years and we do satellite filings for them and they assist us through coordination. So in that sense, ABS is not newcomer.”

The first of the three licences is the Individual Network (Facilities and Services) License which gives them the right to provide data and internet service over facilities and infrastructure for its customers in PNG.

The second is the Individual Network Gateway License that gives the right to provide international connectivity services for international voice and data connectivity.

The third is the Individual Application License to provide internet services (voice and data) in Papua New Guinea. “From NICTA’s perspective I think we are very fortunate to have an international satellite operator and it is our hope that this will provide for more competition in the market,” he said.

“This is something we have been looking forward to for a number of years. And of course this will result in the reduction of the very high-priced satellite bandwidth that is being offered in the market.

“With their satellites, they will also provide service in rural parts of Papua New Guinea.

“And that is one of the main business opportunities that they are looking at.”

