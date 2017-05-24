Promises to Mt Koiari people unfulfilled

SINCE taking Kairuku Hiri electorate seat in 2012 Peter Isoaimo has done nothing to the sweet promises he made to the Mt Koiari People.

He promised the people of Mt Koiari that he would buy a small plane that would provide much relief air transport services for all Mt Koiari villages.

The people in your own electorate such as the people of Mt Koiari really need urgent basic services, especially the transport services, health services and education.

Isoaimo seems to be spending all the DSIPS in his own area (Mekeo) and coastal areas.

You have improved some parts of your electorate but not others, yet you boast about how hardworking you are and you have done much to your electorate.

If you look at the reality all other areas in the electorate at least have some form of basic services introduced to them by the previous MPs, and most importantly they have roads link to them which makes life easier and appreciative.

The Mt Koiari people have never seen any change and improvements done to them by the elected MPs. There is truly nothing since Independence.

People of Mt Koiari get few benefits from aids, certain NGOS plus the church (SDA).This practice has been in existence for the last 41 years.

This election, the people have had enough of culprits going up to Mt Koiari making promises that are value less and empty in nature.

I call on all Mt Koiari voters to choose the right candidate who will actually meet our needs and fight on behalf of us for the next five years.

Legoea Eagle

Concerned Mt Koiarian

Like this: Like Loading...