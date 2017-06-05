Promo gives away K10,000 in prizes

MORE than K10,000 in prizes have been won in the Win Big promotion by the makers of Mortein, Reckitt Benckisers.

Reckitt Benckisers (BP) Papua New Guinea manager Judith Elijah told The National that the promotion was held in Port Moresby and Lae involving more than 100 retail shops.

The 13 winners were drawn and given out on Friday to the three major winners with

the 10 consolation prizes to be given out this week, she said.

It ran from March to April.

First prize of K5000 was won by Susan Bakani; second prize, a Samsung Galaxy Phone, was won by Eric Sale.

Both Bakani and Sale were customers of the Waterfront Supermarket at Konedobu.

Third prize, Digicel flex cards worth K500, was won by Modi Pontio, a customer of Stop and Shop supermarket.

The RB Win Big promotion was for those who bought Mortein, Aeroguard or cleaning agents Pine O Cleen and Airwick products.

Apart from the three winners, 10 people were given consolation prizes of Mortein 100 gram cartons.

Like this: Like Loading...