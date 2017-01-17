Promote changes in attitude

YOUR page 8 report yesterday on sparing lives of people involved in the accident is an act that goes beyond what is a norm in this country.

Other stories of similar incidences are accompanied by acts of retaliation and torching of vehicles, but this isolated incident goes to show that we have improved dramatically in our mindset and behaviour.

It reflects the core value in humanity, hence PNG should be proud of this. Clearly the people of Lepora should be held in highest admiration for their attitude.

I hope in 2017 and the years to come people respect human lives and properties.

This story should have been in the front page with bold letters rather than depressing stories we read every day.

Wile Kama, Via email

