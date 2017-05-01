‘Promote Christian values in our families’

GOOD and strong families are the foundation of a good society, says a church leader.

Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Father Victor Roche said the duty of the church was to “promote good Christian values to be encouraged in our families”.

He was addressing 15 bishops of dioceses in PNG and the Solomon Islands who gathered at the Emmaus Conference Center in the National Capital District to discuss issues affecting Christians.

Roche who acted as the Popes’ representative at the conference said greater attention should be given to the formation of good Christian families to be built on faith and morals.

“We should urge our priests, religious men and women, family associations and Christian communities to build a community of persons to be at the service of the family to help them participate in the development of society,” Roche said.

Like this: Like Loading...